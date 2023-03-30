Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Stericycle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Performance

Stericycle stock opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.55. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Stericycle

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stericycle news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 6.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Stericycle by 54.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 24,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.