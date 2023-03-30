StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Price Performance

Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $131.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNFCA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 137,197 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,862,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 25.2% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Security National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Security National Financial in the third quarter worth $100,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

