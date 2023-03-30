Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Siebert Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 million, a PE ratio of 96.05 and a beta of 0.01.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
