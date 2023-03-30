SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

SEAC opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $18.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 176,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,264.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,817,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,451.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

About SeaChange International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.