Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of SALM stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.27. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.66.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
