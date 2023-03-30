Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SALM stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.27. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.66.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.