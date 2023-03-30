David W. Gibbs Sells 3,734 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $128.41 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $133.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

