David W. Gibbs Sells 3,734 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $128.41 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $133.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

