Charles R. Raup Sells 1,512 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $252.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.44. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $254.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hershey by 20.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,848,000 after buying an additional 41,542 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

