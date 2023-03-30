Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO Sells 2,128 Shares of Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) CFO John Sakys sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $355,397.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Sakys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $429,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total value of $165,710.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, John Sakys sold 400 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $67,988.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $184,270.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, John Sakys sold 2,100 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $441,399.00.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $169.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $905.33 million, a P/E ratio of -583.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $263.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.05.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 808.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after purchasing an additional 234,712 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $14,758,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 574,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,535,000 after acquiring an additional 86,648 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 78,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after acquiring an additional 41,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 384.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

