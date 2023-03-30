TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Sells $459,050.36 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TransUnion Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of TRU opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437,641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,620,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 117,475.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,760,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,609 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,459,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,195,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,942 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

