Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO Sells $429,050.00 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Sakys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, John Sakys sold 2,128 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $355,397.28.

On Wednesday, March 15th, John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total transaction of $165,710.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, John Sakys sold 400 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $67,988.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $184,270.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, John Sakys sold 2,100 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $441,399.00.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $169.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.69 and a 200 day moving average of $166.05. The company has a market capitalization of $905.33 million, a PE ratio of -583.50 and a beta of 0.70. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $263.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 18.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 33.3% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Further Reading

