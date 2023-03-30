Insider Buying: Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $363,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,561.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Saul Centers Trading Up 1.3 %
Saul Centers stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $902.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.16. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27.
Saul Centers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 144.79%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on BFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.
