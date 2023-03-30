Insider Buying: Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $363,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,561.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Saul Centers Trading Up 1.3 %

Saul Centers stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $902.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.16. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Saul Centers by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

