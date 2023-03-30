Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Up 42.2% in March

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,700 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 381,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 720,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 243,962 shares during the period. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

