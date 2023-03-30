Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Rises By 58.1%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,600 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 303,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) by 174.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ACST stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Acasti Pharma

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.40 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

