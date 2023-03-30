Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.84% of Xcel Brands worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Brands

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

