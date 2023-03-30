Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($76.34) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, February 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €59.00 ($63.44) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.91) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of NEM opened at €58.14 ($62.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €52.90 and its 200-day moving average is €50.38. Nemetschek has a one year low of €42.78 ($46.00) and a one year high of €94.78 ($101.91).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

