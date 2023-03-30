StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.67. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

