BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $150.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.98% from the company’s current price.

BNTX has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

BioNTech Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $122.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $189.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.04 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

