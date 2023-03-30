JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Price Target Cut to $19.00

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

JBGS stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $30.01.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JBG SMITH Properties

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $757,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.