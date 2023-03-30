JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Price Target Cut to $19.00

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance
JBGS stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $30.01.
Insider Buying and Selling at JBG SMITH Properties
In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $757,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile
JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.
Featured Articles
