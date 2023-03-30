Gary Millerchip Sells 30,182 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kroger Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 9.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

