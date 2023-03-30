U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,404,609.00 in Stock

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 24,900 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $1,404,609.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
U-Haul Stock Up 3.0 %
UHAL stock opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.38. U-Haul Holding has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About U-Haul
U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U-Haul (UHAL)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.