U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,404,609.00 in Stock

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 24,900 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $1,404,609.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

U-Haul Stock Up 3.0 %

UHAL stock opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.38. U-Haul Holding has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U-Haul during the third quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in U-Haul by 27.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in U-Haul during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in U-Haul by 85.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U-Haul during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

