Insider Selling: Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $862,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,078 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total value of $754,040.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $771,080.00.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $212.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.97. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.40.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

