RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Buys $1,105,511.70 in Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 63,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,105,511.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,555,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,318,248.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
RE/MAX Stock Up 0.3 %
RMAX stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.38 million, a PE ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 1.45. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
RE/MAX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 368.00%.
Institutional Trading of RE/MAX
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on RMAX. Stephens lowered shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About RE/MAX
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.
Recommended Stories
