Donald Wayne Sells 3,956 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Donald Wayne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanta Services alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of Quanta Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52.

On Monday, February 27th, Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of Quanta Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $165.46 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.86 and its 200 day moving average is $146.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,956,000 after purchasing an additional 501,131 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,531,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,421,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $691,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,712,000 after purchasing an additional 83,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.