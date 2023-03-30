Donald Wayne Sells 3,956 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Donald Wayne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 6th, Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of Quanta Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52.
- On Monday, February 27th, Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of Quanta Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64.
Quanta Services Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $165.46 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.86 and its 200 day moving average is $146.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.
About Quanta Services
Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quanta Services (PWR)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.