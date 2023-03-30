Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) CRO Sells $999,000.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $111.84 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.17.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 69,226 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,010,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,264,000 after acquiring an additional 27,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 51,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

