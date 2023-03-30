Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells $707,200.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 258,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,250,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $75.02 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $83.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Further Reading

