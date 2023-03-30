The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Buys $930,908.16 in Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 12,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.88 per share, with a total value of $930,908.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,973,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,065,128.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $22,422.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 5,135 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.66 per share, with a total value of $383,379.10.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

HHC opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.82 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,895,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,698,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after acquiring an additional 208,330 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $14,153,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $7,816,000.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

