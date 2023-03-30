Gayn Erickson Sells 50,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gayn Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, January 24th, Gayn Erickson sold 50,496 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,767,360.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AEHR opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.02 and a beta of 2.01. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $40.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 26.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.