Navdeep Gupta Sells 19,203 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $2,652,702.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at $14,488,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DKS opened at $138.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,279 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 756,539 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,275,000 after acquiring an additional 632,420 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $106,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

