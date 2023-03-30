Blake D. Moret Sells 20,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total value of $2,462,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,215,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,485,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $124.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $139.91.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in PTC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of PTC by 43.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.