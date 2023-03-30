DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Director Acquires $4,153,107.36 in Stock

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 151,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $4,153,107.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,561,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,297,928.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,089 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $4,136,223.63.

NASDAQ:DICE opened at $29.36 on Thursday. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89.

DICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,514,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 156,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 62,904 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 105,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $518,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

