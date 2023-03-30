GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Major Shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner Sells 500,000 Shares

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 500,000 shares of GigCapital5 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $5,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 797,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,422,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Polar Asset Management Partner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 154,600 shares of GigCapital5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $1,607,840.00.

GigCapital5 Trading Down 0.3 %

GigCapital5 stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. GigCapital5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigCapital5

GigCapital5 Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,662,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital5 during the 3rd quarter worth $2,530,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GigCapital5 by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 436,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 199,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital5 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in GigCapital5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,012,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GigCapital5, Inc, a blank check company, focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more business. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, intelligent automation, and sustainable industries.

