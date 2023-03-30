Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 1,789,529 Shares

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,789,529 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,877,185 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.65 per share, with a total value of $110,096,900.25.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70.

On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,145,896 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32.

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52.

On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:BRK-A opened at $462,100.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $465,323.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453,269.75.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

