CONSOL Energy’s (CEIX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $56.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $79.17.

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.38. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $637.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $128,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,523.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 445.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

