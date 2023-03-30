Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Lowered to $38.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.91.

Shares of HP opened at $36.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.67. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 17,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

