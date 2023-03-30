Patrick W. Smith Sells 39,119 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $8,442,271.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,798,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,987,662.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $216.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.29 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $226.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.64.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

About Axon Enterprise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,241,000 after acquiring an additional 195,694 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,486,000 after acquiring an additional 390,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,162,000 after buying an additional 45,774 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

