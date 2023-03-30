The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Director Sells $7,925,312.71 in Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $157.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.09.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

