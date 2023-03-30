Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $67,164,000.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY opened at $335.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.87. The firm has a market cap of $319.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.