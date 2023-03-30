Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas Sells 1,220,047 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 1,220,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $17,690,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $188,500,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.25 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,616,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,509,000 after purchasing an additional 204,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,468,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,783,000 after acquiring an additional 168,319 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,638,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,223,000 after acquiring an additional 824,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after acquiring an additional 178,068 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CWAN shares. TheStreet downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

