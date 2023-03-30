Short Interest in Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Decreases By 21.4%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,434,700 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 28th total of 1,825,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,594.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRFRF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wharf Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC raised shares of Wharf Real Estate Investment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

WRFRF stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $6.02.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Wharf Real Estate Investment Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the investment in strategic and substantial retail, office and hotel operations. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Hotels. The Investment Properties segment focuses on property leasing operations.

