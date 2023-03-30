Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Up 34.4% in March

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 201,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,363,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZNOG opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel license. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

