Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WTKWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €113.00 ($121.51) to €108.00 ($116.13) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €126.00 ($135.48) to €129.00 ($138.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $124.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.55. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $87.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

