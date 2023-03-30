Citigroup Trims Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Target Price to $88.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $84.47 on Monday. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $101.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.