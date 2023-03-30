Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,616,900 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the February 28th total of 1,993,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,907.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Xinyi Solar has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers photovoltaic power station, ultraclear patterned glasses, back glasses, and AR photovoltaic glasses.

