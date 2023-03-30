YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Up 31.8% in March

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

YASKAWA Electric Price Performance

OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.13 and its 200 day moving average is $68.16. YASKAWA Electric has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Research analysts forecast that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, Systems Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

Featured Articles

