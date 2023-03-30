YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in March

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,768,200 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the February 28th total of 2,429,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,682.0 days.
YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance
Shares of YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. YASKAWA Electric has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93.
YASKAWA Electric Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YASKAWA Electric (YASKF)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.