YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in March

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,768,200 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the February 28th total of 2,429,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,682.0 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance

Shares of YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. YASKAWA Electric has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YASKAWA Electric Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, Systems Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

Featured Articles

