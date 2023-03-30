Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Decreases By 42.5%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. WuXi Biologics has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $21.54.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WuXi Biologics (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Wuxi Biologics (Cayman), Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the discovery, development and manufacture of biologics services. Its services include testing; clinical drug substance cGMP manufacture; commercial drug substance cGMP manufacture; drug product cGMP fill and finish; antibody drug conjugates; regulatory affairs; and technologies and platforms.
