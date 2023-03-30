Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Decreases By 42.5%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. WuXi Biologics has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $21.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WuXi Biologics (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

Wuxi Biologics (Cayman), Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the discovery, development and manufacture of biologics services. Its services include testing; clinical drug substance cGMP manufacture; commercial drug substance cGMP manufacture; drug product cGMP fill and finish; antibody drug conjugates; regulatory affairs; and technologies and platforms.

