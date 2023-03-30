Short Interest in Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Declines By 39.6%

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,900 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the February 28th total of 1,176,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 710.9 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Yamaha Motor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03. Yamaha Motor has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Yamaha Motor ( OTCMKTS:YAMHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

