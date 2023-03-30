Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,400 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 403,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 944.7 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance
Shares of YUEIF stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $1.65.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yue Yuen Industrial (YUEIF)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.