Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,400 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 403,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 944.7 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of YUEIF stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

