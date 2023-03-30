Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Lennox International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.92.

Lennox International stock opened at $245.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $278.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.22 and a 200-day moving average of $247.46.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,358.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,940,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lennox International by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after buying an additional 35,933 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Lennox International by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,628 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,474,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

