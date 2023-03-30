Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,900 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 637,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,669.0 days.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ZLDPF stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19. Zealand Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

